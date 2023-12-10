Capula Management Ltd Invests $1.02 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,594,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,107,000 after acquiring an additional 317,154 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.24. 5,814,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

