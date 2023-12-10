Capula Management Ltd Invests $727,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,994. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average is $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.95.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

