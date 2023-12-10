Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. 982,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

