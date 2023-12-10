Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 63,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 169.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 784,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,166. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.