Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 372,680 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 372,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OPK stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.84.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,699,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $812,500. 42.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

