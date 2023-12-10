Capula Management Ltd Takes $756,000 Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.98. 1,074,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,795. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Udemy

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,740,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,445,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $77,988.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,849,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,740,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,445,249.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,332 shares of company stock worth $1,545,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.