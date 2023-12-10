Capula Management Ltd Takes $958,000 Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,672. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,979,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,653,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

