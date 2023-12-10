Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,539,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,339,668. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.