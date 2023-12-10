Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 88.8% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 274.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Camping World Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 683,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37 and a beta of 2.68.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

