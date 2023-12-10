Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after buying an additional 1,456,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 1,440,932 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $14,756,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,439.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 309,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.2 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 1,279,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.