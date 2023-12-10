Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after buying an additional 1,456,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 1,440,932 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $14,756,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,439.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 309,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.2 %
Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 1,279,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
