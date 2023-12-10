Cartenna Capital LP Boosts Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Cartenna Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

PCT stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

