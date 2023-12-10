Cartenna Capital LP Invests $25.66 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,661,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SONY opened at $89.30 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $74.81 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.