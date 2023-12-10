Cartenna Capital LP Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,605 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Macy’s
In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Macy’s Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
