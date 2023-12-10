Cartenna Capital LP Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,000. Installed Building Products comprises about 0.8% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.26% of Installed Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $164.96. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

