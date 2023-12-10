Cartenna Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA traded down $7.69 on Friday, reaching $482.16. 586,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,129. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.76 and its 200-day moving average is $426.32. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.