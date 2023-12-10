Cartenna Capital LP Purchases Shares of 220,000 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,496,000. Louisiana-Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after acquiring an additional 196,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.