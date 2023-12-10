Cartenna Capital LP Sells 168,840 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cartenna Capital LP reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,840 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises about 3.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.46% of KBR worth $40,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

