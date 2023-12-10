Cartenna Capital LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cartenna Capital LP lowered its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor comprises 2.3% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $28,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.
Frontdoor Stock Performance
FTDR stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.
Frontdoor Profile
Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
