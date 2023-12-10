Cartenna Capital LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cartenna Capital LP lowered its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor comprises 2.3% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $28,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.