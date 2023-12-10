Castellan Group Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Castellan Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

CWEN opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.65%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

