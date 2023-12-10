Castellan Group Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Castellan Group raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $308,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,244.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 82,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

HON opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $219.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.68.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

