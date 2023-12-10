Castellan Group Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Castellan Group reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up about 2.4% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Castellan Group owned approximately 0.06% of Atkore worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 25.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

