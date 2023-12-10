Castellan Group Invests $1.03 Million in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after purchasing an additional 565,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 2.1 %

AB stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

