Castellan Group Invests $98,000 in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $85,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $595,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $991,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Price Performance

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CorMedix Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

