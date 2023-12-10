Castellan Group Raises Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group owned approximately 0.14% of Getty Realty worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

