Castellan Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Castellan Group lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hess by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.45. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.