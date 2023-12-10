Castellan Group Sells 739 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Castellan Group reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 2.0% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 25.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $534.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.10 and a 200 day moving average of $485.43. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $562.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

