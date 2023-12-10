Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires 296,339 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,339 shares during the period. Pearl Holdings Acquisition makes up about 0.8% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 70.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRLH opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.
