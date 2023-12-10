Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,002 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Seaport Global Acquisition II worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 3,447.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

