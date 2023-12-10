Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,009 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

