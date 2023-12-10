Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 2.26% of Accretion Acquisition worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 291,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 142,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ENER opened at $10.56 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

