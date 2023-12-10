Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,625 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth $246,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth $258,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the third quarter worth $290,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

