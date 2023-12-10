Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 1.92% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 576.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 246,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,049 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 15,723,750.0% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 314,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 314,475 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 367,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 70,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFIV opened at $10.58 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

