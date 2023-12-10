Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 118.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,931 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 49.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $310.92 million, a PE ratio of 268.57 and a beta of 0.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

