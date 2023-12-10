Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $54,000 in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNR)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 246,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

GODNR stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

