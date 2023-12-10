Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $8.04 Million in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 792,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.84% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRO. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 33.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACRO opened at $10.44 on Friday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a business combination target on the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

