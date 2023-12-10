Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,226 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 683.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 992,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 865,454 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 934,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,408,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 467,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCA opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

