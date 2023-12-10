Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.27% of Forbion European Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kim LLC increased its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 261,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,111,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $583,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Forbion European Acquisition stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $47.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

