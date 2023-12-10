Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Investment Trading Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ FICV opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
Frontier Investment Profile
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
