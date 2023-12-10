Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 371,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 4.16% of Golden Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth $763,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,602,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GODN opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

