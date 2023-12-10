Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Target Global Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 76.7% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA opened at $11.04 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

