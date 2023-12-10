Cavalry Management Group LLC Acquires 3,259 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 0.2% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.