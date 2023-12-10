Cavalry Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,000. Braze comprises 3.8% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Braze as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. UBS Group upped their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,245,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $477,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,824,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,245,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,031 in the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

