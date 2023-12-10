Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 268,959 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cavalry Management Group LLC cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,959 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,888,977.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

