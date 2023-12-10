Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58,000.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

