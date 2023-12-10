Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $6,917,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 59.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Twilio by 14.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $471,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $70.61 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,221 shares of company stock valued at $814,279. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.