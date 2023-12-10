Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHO opened at $48.11 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.