Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $99,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

VDE stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

