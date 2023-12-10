Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $145,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAZ opened at $15.71 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

