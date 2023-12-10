Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 661,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 176,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.