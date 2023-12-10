Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $186.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

